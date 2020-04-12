Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, April 12: Feels Like Winter into Tuesday; Slowly Warming Up Later On

Wintry conditions will impact southern and southeastern parts of KELOLAND on this Easter Sunday. Winter weather advisories remain in place through parts of SE KELOLAND, with winter storm warnings for areas south of the I-90 corridor in South-central and the SE corner KELOLAND.

Several inches of accumulating snowfall is likely through the day along with gusty winds at times, creating rather hazardous travel conditions. All total, we’re still expecting the highest totals to fall near and along the NE/SD border, with lower amounts the further north and east you go. In fact, little to snow accumulation is expected in NE KELOLAND.

Regardless, it will be rather cold and windy with highs struggling to get much above the low to mid 30s. Gusty winds in excess of 20 to 30 mph at times will put a very noticeable wind chill in place.

Snow should depart by the evening, but breezy conditions will remain in place. Overnight lows will fall into the teens and 20s, but it will feel much colder than that.

A breezy but mainly brighter day is on the way for Monday, but a few snow showers may crash the party in the afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected from these snow showers. Highs remain well below average for this time of year.

Dry and chilly weather will last through Wednesday, with temperatures by day and night remaining below average.

A return to seasonable and even above average temperatures finally comes along as we close the next work week and go into the weekend. All the while, we’ll remain mainly dry.