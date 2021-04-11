Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, April 11

Change is on the way as we go into the second half of the weekend.

We’ll kick up the wind on Sunday across KELOLAND with the passage of a cold front. We may see some scattered rain and snow showers West River, but East River locations stay mainly dry by day.

Wind advisories are in place, especially West River, through the day. Gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph at times.

Highs on Sunday climb into the upper 50s to mid 60s along and east of the Missouri River, while we are stuck in the 40s to the west.

Some overnight rain/snow showers are possible in NE KELOLAND as our front moves to the east.

Windy weather will continue to hold steady throughout the region, with lows falling into the mid 20s out west to low/mid 30s East River.

Another windy day is on the way on Monday with a noticeably cooler air mass in place as well. Eastern KELOLAND, especially the northeast, may see a few more rain and snow showers as our front departs slowly. Highs may not escape the 40s and low 50s across much of the region.

The midweek outlook may be mainly dry, but it’ll be noticeably cooler than what we have seen so far this month. The exception to the rule will be in the northeast, where a few more rain and snow showers will try to hang tough as low pressure meanders to our north.

By the end of the week, we’ll watch another system move into the region and introduce the chance for some rain and snow as we go into the end of the extended outlook.