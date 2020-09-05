Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, September 5: Warmth This Weekend; Chilly Next Week

As we approach the unofficial end to the summer season, the weekend will get in on one more midsummer hurrah.

Plentiful amounts of sunshine will hold steady through much of the day, allowing temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s East River. West River locations, however, will likely climb well into the 90s and even near the century mark. A few record highs out west will likely be challenged today.

Later tonight, much of the area should remain dry but warm. In NE KELOLAND and toward the I-29 corridor, however, we may see a few showers and thunderstorms. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for this area, with gusty winds and hail acting as the main concerns.

Overnight lows may only fall into the upper 50s to the NE, upper 60s to the SE, and West River locations will fall into the low 60s.

Heat holds steady for one more day, but the warmest weather migrates eastward. Highs climb into the 90s to the east, while West River areas hover on either side of 90 degrees. All the while, we’ll remain dry across the region.

By Labor Day, things get interesting. A frontal boundary pushes through the region, sending temperatures into a freefall over the course of the day. Daytime highs may not get out of the 50s in many areas, so overall highs will likely be recorded around midnight.

More importantly, we get a much-needed chance for some rainfall later that evening and into the day on Tuesday. Some snowflakes are even possible in the higher elevations of the Hills.

Much cooler weather moves in during this time, with highs and lows trending around 20 degrees below average through at least Wednesday.

We’ll slowly warm up by the end of next week.