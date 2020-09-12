Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, September 12: Spotty Showers Today; Dry and Warmer Sunday into Tuesday

The weekend doesn’t get off to a great start East River, but West River locations should be able to get in on some sunshine to start.

Low pressure will be slow to depart, keeping scattered shower chances in place the further east you go through the morning and early afternoon. To the west, however, we’ll enjoy drier and brighter conditions. Highs east river will try to reach 70 degrees, while West River locations easily get into the 70s and even near 80 degrees.

We’ll gradually clear out as we go into the night, allowing overnight lows across the region to fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds should remain calm with high pressure on the way.

That area of high pressure takes over on Sunday and doesn’t let up for a while. With southerly winds in place, we’ll be able to climb into the upper 70s/low 80s East River and well into the 80s out west.

The first half of next week remains rather warm across the board. Plenty of sunshine will be in place thanks to high pressure, with highs climbing well above average for this time of year. A few low 90s are possible along and west of the Missouri River…especially on Monday and Tuesday.

The second half of the week is where things get a bit tricky. While much of this time should stay mainly dry, a few showers on Thursday cannot be ruled out completely.

The trickier part of this outlook is the temperature, which varies wildly depending on what solution one looks at. For now, we’ll trend on the cooler side of the scale, but know that the late week outlook is subject to change.