Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, October 31: Windy Halloween; Chilly Sunday; Warm Afterward

Halloween this year will likely be more of a treat than a trick this year…but with one exception.

While the day today is dry despite the passage of a weak cold front, it’s also going to be rather windy. Gusts may reach and exceed 40 to 50 mph at times, with even higher gusts possible in NW KELOLAND. Plan accordingly if you have outdoor plans today.

Highs climb into the 50s and low 60s the further south and east you go, while 40s are likely in the NW corner.

We’ll remain breezy as we go into the night tonight, and lows will tumble into the 20s across the board under mostly clear skies. Wind chill values will hover in the teens.

The first of the month will be rather chilly for some, with highs in the 40s East River. West River locations, however, should be able to at least get over the half-century mark. All the while, winds stay generally calm thanks to high pressure.

An unseasonably warm air mass takes over as we go into the start of the work and school week. Partly to mostly sunny skies take over, and highs climb into the mid 60s.

Dry and warm weather holds steady through the rest of the extended outlook. Highs could even get into the 70s in western KELOLAND late in the week. Beyond the 7 day outlook, however, we’re watching a cool down that may arrive after next weekend.