Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, October 3: Cool This Weekend; Warmer Next Week

The second weekend of fall will actually feel like autumn more often than not, but don’t get used to it.

Cloud cover will be a bit more prevalent East River as a disturbance drifts through the area. This will help keep temperatures in the 50s, while West River locations get in on a little more sunshine…which will help temperatures climb into the 60s.

A few showers are possible through the afternoon and evening the further east you go. After that, it’s going to be a mighty struggle to get any kind of rainfall in place across KELOLAND.

The night will start off partly to mostly cloudy, then become partly clear after midnight. The quicker we get rid of the clouds, the cooler we’ll get. Overnight lows should still easily fall into the 30s across much of the region.

We’ll warm up a little bit more on Sunday as southerly winds take hold of the region. East River locations should climb into the 60s overall, with 70s not out of the question the further west you go.

From there, we stay VERY dry. A ridge of high pressure to the west will build and push eastward. This will help bring in more dry air and a plume of warmth that will stick around for much of next week.

Despite a cold front moving through the area late on Monday, it’ll be rather moisture-starved and lacking in cooler weather in its wake.

Temperatures climb well into the 70s on Monday and stay there through much of the week. We may briefly back into the low 70s on Thursday, but even warmer weather moves in by Friday.