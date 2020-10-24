Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, October 24: Wintry Weather This Weekend; Cold into Early Next Week

Wintry weather moves in as we go through the day and into the evening, with light to moderate snow spreading into KELOLAND from west-northwest to the southeast.

Winter storm warnings are in place for the Black Hills as well as west-central KELOLAND, with winter weather advisories for a large majority of the remaining area through late Sunday night.

Much of the region will see several inches of accumulating snowfall, but some isolated banding may occur at times, prompting localized heavier amounts of snow to be possible. Regardless, be sure to be weather aware and avoid travel unless it’s necessary.

With that said, highs today will be well below average for this time of year with wind chills in the 20s for much of the region.

Snow continues through the night, with overnight lows falling into the teens and low 20s East River and single digits to low teens West River.

Snow slowly tapers off through the afternoon, especially for SE portions of KELOLAND. Even chillier air will be on the way, with highs struggling to get out of the 20s.

Mainly dry weather is on the way as we go through the next work and school week. Skies start off mostly cloudy on Monday before we clear out afterward.

Temperature-wise, we may challenge some record lows at first, with lows in the single digits and lower on Sunday night and Monday night.

A warming trend will take us back into the 40s and 50s by the end of next week.