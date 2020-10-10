Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, October 10: Warm Weekend; Rain Possible Late Sunday; Cooler Next Week

After seeing record challenging warmth in parts of KELOLAND on Friday, we take a step backward on the thermometer. With that said, temperatures will remain above average for this time of year.

High pressure will keep us mainly sunny across the region, with southerly flow keeping above average temperatures in place. East River highs still climb into the mid to upper 70s, while West River locations climb toward the 80s.

Cloud cover will slowly increase in central and western KELOLAND as we go into the night. Winds will also begin to pick up in intensity as we go through the night, especially West River. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s out west, but they’ll stay in the mid 50s further east.

A cold front will push eastward, kicking up cloud cover and wind speeds along the way. We’ll also warm up into the 80s East River once more, while western KELOLAND cools into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible toward eastern KELOLAND, especially along and east of the I-29 corridor, as this front moves to the east.

A few of these storms may pack an extra punch, with a “Slight Risk” for severe weather along the interstate. Gusty winds and hail are the primary concerns.

Cooler temperatures come along by Monday, but we’ll also remain rather breezy at times. Highs only climb into the 60s for the start of next week.

A weak cold front will try to move eastward on Wednesday and make its presence known, but this will likely be a moisture starved boundary. Beyond a few showers late on Wednesday and into early Thursday, we’ll remain dry.

Noticeably cooler temperatures return by the end of next week.