Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, November 7: More Warmth This Weekend; Chillier Next Week

Following another record setting day on Friday, we’ll have another unseasonably warm day on the way.

A stalled boundary will keep more cloud cover in place today, which may help keep temperatures in check to a small extent. With that said, highs today will still climb nearly 30 degrees above average for this time of year. Another round of records will be in jeopardy.

Windy weather will begin to set up shop tonight, with gusts approaching 30 to 40 mph. Lows will remain mainly in the 50s, with a few upper 40s not out of the question.

Low pressure will intensify to our west and send an associated cold front our way later in the day. Gusty weather will be in place once again, with some rain not out of the question later in the evening.

Highs climb into the upper 60s/mid 70s once more further east, while cooler temperatures come crashing into KELOLAND to the west.

Showers and even a rumble of thunder or two are possible on Monday as a cold front stalls nearby…especially the further east you go.

Some rain and snow showers are possible early on Tuesday toward the I-29 corridor, while much of the region remains mainly quiet.

Chillier temperatures take hold of the region following the passage of that aforementioned cold front, with highs trending much closer to average for this time of year.