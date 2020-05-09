Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, May 9: Milder Today, but Rain & Wind Arrive; Chilly Mother’s Day

Following a rather chilly start to the day, temperatures will attempt to rebound into the mid 50s to low 60s, but cloud cover and advancing scattered showers will help keep highs in check. While the day is not a complete wash-out, you’ll want to have your umbrella ready to go…especially in the afternoon.

On top of this, it will be rather windy at times, with a wind advisory in effect for central and western KELOLAND. Gusts may approach 40 to 50 mph at times through the day and into the evening.

We’ll slowly clear out overnight, and winds will also slowly calm down. This will help temperatures fall into the low 30s once again and even the upper 20s in some areas as well.

Once again, frost and freeze headlines will be in place where the growing season has begun. Please be sure to protect any sensitive plants that you may have outside.

Mother’s Day will be rather chilly and a bit breezy at times, but it should remain mainly dry. Highs may struggle to get out of the upper 40s in many areas and peak in the low 50s at best.

Unseasonably chilly air remains in place through the start of next week. Just like Mother’s Day, Monday will be rather chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few showers are also possible in western KELOLAND.

Low pressure moves into the region by the middle of the week, sending a chance for some showers and even a few thunderstorms our way between Tuesday and Thursday. The silver lining to this proverbial cloudy stretch of weather comes in the form of a warm-up that carries us into the end of the week. Near average temperatures return just in time for next weekend.