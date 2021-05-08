Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, May 8

Following a rather nice end to the work week, we get ready for an unfortunate change of pace as we head into Mother’s Day weekend.

Plenty of cloud cover is on the way and will linger across much of the region. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely through the day, with the latter being more likely for central portions of KELOLAND.

Highs struggle to get out of the low to mid 50s on the high end of the scale. It’ll also be rather breezy at times.

We’ll remain brisk and dreary tonight with rain lingering for a little while longer. Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 30s across much of the region. Some snow may mix in with the rain toward the Black Hills.

East River locations dry out by Sunday afternoon, but Mother’s Day will still be a cooler day with cloud cover in place. West River locations see a bit more rain. On the plus side, that’ll only help any flowers that you may get for your loved ones…so there’s that, right?

Either way, highs hold in the 50s once more with winds backing off just a bit.

We’ll start the new work and school week on a cool but mainly dry note beyond a late rain chance in western KELOLAND on Monday and into parts of Tuesday. By Wednesday, we get another chance for rain across much of the region.

The late week outlook is a case of good news, bad news. The good news is that we warm up. The bad news is that we may have to introduce the chance for some rain.