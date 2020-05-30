Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, May 30: Mainly Dry This Weekend; Hot Start to June

A few morning showers will linger in southern parts of KELOLAND before we get in on a decent afternoon.

Much of the day should remain mainly dry through the afternoon and evening, with temperatures remaining below average for one more day.

A few showers are possible, especially further to the south, but much of the night should also remain mainly dry. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies in place.

Skies gradually clear out through the day on Sunday, and we’ll remain mainly dry once again. It’ll also be rather breezy at times, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans. We’ll also warm up a little bit more and climb into the mid 70s to the east and 80s out west.

A big warm-up takes over as we kick off the month of June as well as meteorological summer. Some parts of KELOLAND may reach 90 degrees for the first time this season as we remain dry on Monday.

Beginning later on Tuesday and lasting through the end of the week, we find ourselves in a summer-like pattern. While there are no true wash-outs in the forecast, we do have a daily chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms as we go through the rest of next week. All the while, temperatures remain well in the 80s and even approach 90 on a few occasions.