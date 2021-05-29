Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, May 29

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, we’ll unfortunately get off to a soggy start.

Following a chilly start to the day, we don’t get too much improvement as we head into the afternoon, especially along and east of the James River valley. Cloud cover increases, and we’ll also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms along the way.

Highs struggle to get out of the low/mid 60s East River, while West River locations at least get a bit closer to 70 degrees.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected as we go into the night, especially East River. We’ll begin the clearing process out west as high pressure slowly makes its way to the east.

It won’t be as chilly as what we’ve seen in previous nights, with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. The latter is more likely where cloud cover holds steady.

Showers try to hang tough in SE KELOLAND, but even that gives way to partly sunny skies later in the day. The extra sunshine out west will let highs climb into the 70s, while the southeast struggles to reach 70.

Memorial Day is when we finally get in on better weather and more seasonable temperatures. High pressure takes over, and ample sunshine is able to come along and usher in the unofficial start to summer.

Some midweek showers are possible with a little system that tries to make its presence known, but the bulk of the long-range outlook is mainly dry and progressively warmer.

By the first weekend of June, we could be talking about temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.