Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, May 23: Rain & T’storms Possible Through Memorial Day Weekend

More cloud cover is on the way through much of KELOLAND, but that won’t be the only thing that we watch over the course of the day.

While eastern parts of KELOLAND remain mainly dry beyond some morning showers in the SE corner, western KELOLAND will run the risk for showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance slowly moves eastward. As we go later into the day and warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s, the risk for strong to severe storms increases.

Much of KELOLAND is under a “Slight Risk” for severe thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the night, with large hail and strong winds acting as the main concerns.

Storms will slowly move eastward overnight into eastern parts of the region, so be sure to stay weather aware as you go through the night.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely once again on Sunday due to the slow progression of this system. Once again, heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail are the main concerns with any storm that pops up.

Memorial Day may see some rain in eastern KELOLAND, while the west has a chance to get in on a dry day. Temperatures take a step backward into the upper 60s to low 70s.

The rest of the upcoming week is mainly dry and pretty pleasant, though a few midweek showers are possible at times. Otherwise, we start off with seasonable temperatures before warming up toward next weekend and the end of May.