Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, May 2: Slightly Cooler This Weekend; Rain by Monday

While much of KELOLAND is dry to start the weekend, there will be a few exceptions to the south as a piece of energy moves eastward. The best chance to see showers today will be south of I-90…closer to the NE/SD border.

Otherwise, we have a decent first half of the weekend in place. Highs remain above average for a little while longer, with temperatures climbing into the 70s in much of the region. We’ll be a bit cooler where rain is able to set up shop.

Gradual clearing to the south will take place overnight, while the rest of KELOLAND gets an early start on a nice night. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s to near 50 degrees under partly to mostly clear skies.

Areas east river will stay pleasant and seasonably warm on Sunday, while cloud cover increases west river ahead of our next system. Showers and storms are possible late in the evening and into the night in western KELOLAND as the first of several disturbances moves through the region.

The aforementioned rain on Sunday moves east river on Monday, while lingering showers are still in the cards for west river locations. Temperatures take a small step backward during this time.



Beyond a few showers in NE KELOLAND, much of Tuesday is dry but cooler as well.

Wednesday may end up being the best day of the next work week before more rain moves in for central and western KELOLAND by the end of the week.