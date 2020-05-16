Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, May 16: More Rain Today; Dry Sunday into Tuesday

We’re off to a mild start to the day thanks to cloud cover keeping much of the region insulated at the surface.

Low pressure will continue to make its move today, sending periods of rainfall through much of KELOLAND…especially east river. Highs today will be kept in check due to the rain and associated cloud cover.

Rain may become moderate to heavy at times, especially later in the day and the further east you go. Be mindful of this if you must be out and about. An isolated rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out as well.

These showers will linger through the evening and into part of the night before we gradually dry out and clear out. Lows, though, remain above average for this time of year.

Dry and generally pleasant weather returns for the day on Sunday. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures should at least get into the 60s, but a brisk north wind will keep us from warming up too much.

A few more dry days are on the way, especially for those of you who are east of the Missouri River. Tuesday and Wednesday both look like rather nice days. If you’re west river, you at least get Tuesday before we keep an eye on the chance for some thunderstorms.

Unsettled weather then migrates eastward on Thursday and may linger into Friday as well.