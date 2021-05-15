Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, May 15

Overall, we don’t really have all that bad of a first half of the weekend on the way…so enjoy it if you can.

The one “Fly in the Ointment” for your Saturday outlook will be the chance for some showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two later on…with chances increasing in SW KELOLAND. Beyond this, we’re looking pretty good with partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures.

Highs climb into the 70s across much of the region, with western KELOLAND being the exception in the 60s.

Some more showers are possible tonight West River, while East River locations stay dry for a little while longer. It’ll be a mild night, with lows only dropping into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

A better chance for some rain comes along on Sunday, with a few thunderstorms possible as well.

Highs hold steady in the mid/upper 60s to the west, with 70s the further east you go.

The new work week starts off quietly enough with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures still in the 70s. Some showers may try to pop up later on Tuesday, with chances increasing the later into the day you go.

The second half of the work week is a bit unsettled, especially on Thursday. We’ll keep a daily chance for some showers and thunderstorms in place, with chances increasing the further east you go through Friday.

Temperatures climb into the 70s at first, but we may even reach the 80s by the end of the extended outlook.