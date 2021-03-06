Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, March 6

Our unseasonably warm start to the month of March will continue for the next several days, but there are a few changes on the way in the long-term outlook.

Some patchy dense fog will hold through the morning, especially between the Missouri and James River valleys and into NW KELOLAND. This will gradually dissipate and give way to sunshine across the region.

With sunshine and a southerly breeze in place, we’ll easily climb into the 60s East River and even toe the line of 70 to the west.

With that said, however, we’ll also have to keep an eye on western KELOLAND due to elevated fire weather concerns. Much of western and SW South Dakota are under a red flag warning, with any outdoor burning being highly discouraged due to dry vegetation, breezy weather, and low humidity. Please be careful with any outdoor heat sources.

Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s and low/mid 30s under mostly clear skies. Breezy conditions, however, remain in place.

Another warm and sunny day is on the way for the second half of the weekend thanks to high pressure holding steady. Highs hold steady in the mid to upper 60s across much of KELOLAND. We’ll also have another windy day, with fire weather concerns remaining in place.

The next work and school week gets off to a warm and dry start, with sunshine sticking around for a little while longer. We’ll stay in the 60s to low 70s through Monday across the region, but changes begin to arrive on Tuesday.

Cooler air starts to push into western KELOLAND on Tuesday with an increase in cloud cover. East River locations should get in on one more unseasonably warm day. A cold front will move into the area by Wednesday, sending some much-need moisture our way. We may have a rain/snow mix in most of KELOLAND, but SE KELOLAND may stay with just a rain chance. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out as well.

While it won’t be as warm as the first part of the forecast, the end of the week will still feature highs that are 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.