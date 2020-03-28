Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, March 28: Plenty of Rain and Wind Today; Breezy Sunday

Cloudy skies are on the way for much of KELOLAND, with a lot of rain to talk about as well in the southeast. A flood watch is in effect for SE KELOLAND due to the threat for moderate to heavy rain through the day. This rain will spread into the region from the southwest. Please exercise caution if you must be on the roads today, especially near rivers where flood warnings are already in effect.

Further north and west, we’ll have mostly cloudy conditions in place. Regardless of where you are, it’ll be a rather windy day across the region. A wind advisory is in effect for SE KELOLAND through the afternoon and into early Sunday morning. Gusts may reach 50 mph at times.

Highs will range in the mid 40s to mid 50s…depending on whether you’re dealing with rain or not.

Rain will slowly taper off through the night in the southeast, while the rest of KELOLAND stays dry. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies in place, with lows in the mid 30s SE and low 30s elsewhere.

The wind backs off just a bit on Sunday, but it’ll still be rather brisk at times. Warmer weather, however, does make its way back into the entirety of KELOLAND. Highs range in the mid 50s NE and SE, while upper 50s and low 60s are observed west river.

Another nice day is on the way for Monday before a few more rain showers arrive on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures are on the way for the second half of next week with a few rain and snow showers possible on Thursday.