Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, March 27

Some lingering showers will move out of the region as we go through the morning and afternoon.

Highs climb into the low to mid 50s, with some upper 40s in NE KELOLAND.

While cloud cover remains in place at first, we’ll gradually clear out as we go into the night. This will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s and low 30s. Winds start off calm, but that breeze will pick up toward daybreak.

High pressure moves into the region as we go into the second half of the weekend, keeping skies on the clearer side of things. It’ll be breezy, though, so you’ll want to keep this in mind as you head out. Highs climb into the upper 50s to low 60s near and east of I-29 and upper 60s to low 70s West River.

Dry conditions hold steady as we kick off the new work and school week, and the wind will pick up even more as well. This, combined with highs climbing into the 70s and rather low dew points, will elevate the fire weather risk across much of the region. A weak cold front will move through the area with little moisture but a lot of cool air on the back edge.

Highs through the middle of the week struggle to get out of the 40s with this cooler air mass in place. A few rain showers and/or flurries may be possible in eastern and SE KELOLAND early on Tuesday, but much of this stretch remains dry.

By the end of the week, we’ll climb out of the ditch and warm up once again. Highs may get back into the 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend.