Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, March 21: Gradual Warm-up Through the Weekend

The first weekend of spring will get off to a rather quiet start throughout KELOLAND. With partial sunshine through the afternoon, that late March sun will really help take a bite out of Friday’s snow cover. Highs today will range from the mid 30s NE to the upper 30s/low 40s SE, mid 40s along the Missouri River, and upper 40s/low 50s west river.

We’ll stay quiet tonight, though overnight lows won’t fall as far down the thermometer. Instead of teens for lows, we’ll have mid 20s to low 30s across much of KELOLAND under partly cloudy skies.

Much of Sunday is dry, but we could see a few late rain and snow showers as a weak frontal boundary moves through the area. Highs climb further up…into the upper 40s east river and low 50s west river. The exception will be northern South Dakota, where highs are stuck in the mid 40s.

The warming trend continues through Tuesday, with highs climbing into the 50s and even the low 60s at times through much of KELOLAND. A few showers are possible, especially by Tuesday.

A chance for rain and snow arrives on Wednesday with our next system on the way. Temperatures fall back into the 40s by the end of the week.