Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, March 20

Welcome to the spring season!

Our nice warm-up will continue as we go into the weekend, but we won’t be able to completely enjoy this warmer weather for one reason or another.

The first main reason comes in the form of rather gusty conditions for the first half of the weekend. A surface trough will dig into the region and sweep eastward. With high pressure nearby and this trough moving in, we’ll have rather windy weather to contend with today. This, combined with dry air, will elevate fire weather concerns where the ground has been able to dry out after this week’s rain and snow.

The second will be a little front that pushes through the area on Sunday. While chances for moisture are on the lower side of the scale, we may still see some scattered rain showers East River in the afternoon and some rain/snow showers West River in the morning. It doesn’t completely ruin the day, but that and continued breezy weather will at least be something to consider.

Cooler air will move into the region for the first half of the new work and school week while we also watch a developing area of low pressure move northward into the area…especially East River. Monday should stay mainly dry beyond a few showers, but rain and snow showers are possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Once we get through this, we should be able to coast into the end of the work week with gradually warmer weather. Another chance for some rain and snow showers may come up Friday night into Saturday…which we’ll keep an eye on for SE KELOLAND.

Highs today will climb well above average for this time of year, with temperatures generally in the 60s.

Overnight lows only fall into the 30s to low 40s. West River, we may see a few rain and snow showers.

Some scattered rain showers are possible on Sunday, but the day is far from a wash-out with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

We’ll fall into the 40s in some areas to start the new week, but we’ll stay near to above average for temperatures going into next weekend.