Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, March 13

While the weekend starts off quietly enough, we’ll need to watch a developing area of low pressure to our southwest.

High pressure sticks around through the start of the day, but cloud cover will gradually increase as we go later into the day. Rain moves into the southwestern part of KELOLAND later into the day. Highs climb into the 50s along and east of the Missouri River, while 40s pop up to the west.

With colder air moving into the area overnight, rain switches to snow as low pressure deepens and moves into KELOLAND toward the southwest at first.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 30s East River, while we’re in the mid 20s to low 30s the west.

Also, don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins!

Moisture will continue to come into the area on Sunday, with snow likely to the SW and rain likely at the onset of this system the further southeast you go. The bulk of this system’s impacts will be felt near and south of I-90 on Sunday.

Various winter weather headlines are in place across southwestern South Dakota, with a winter storm watch in place for portions of east-central KELOLAND. The former goes into effect overnight on Saturday, while the latter goes into effect later Sunday evening. Travel will be strongly discouraged, especially in SW KELOLAND, on Sunday.

We’ll watch Monday’s outlook East River, as lingering moisture in the form of snowfall makes travel during the morning commute potentially treacherous. “Beware, the Ides of March”, indeed, and keep an eye out for updates on your Sunday and Monday outlooks.

We’ll get a break on Tuesday from the activity before we watch another quick-hitting low try to send some rain and snow showers our way on St. Patrick’s Day.

Slow but gradual warming takes over as we head into the end of the extended outlook.