Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, June 6: Active Weather Weekend with Storms Likely

A quiet end to the work week will not carry over into the first weekend of June.

While the morning on Saturday should feature benign weather for the most part, the afternoon and evening will have a decent risk for strong to severe thunderstorms throughout KELOLAND.

All modes of severe weather, from wind to large hail and even a tornado or two, are on the table…so be weather aware as you go about your day.

Showers and thunderstorms remain likely through the evening and into the night. Once again, some of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity. Activity should slowly wane as we go deeper into the night and lose some of our daytime instability.

Round 2 of severe weather will move in on Sunday, though chances are higher for locations north of I-90 this time around. Regardless, it’ll be another day where all modes of severe weather are possible with any storm that fires up.

Otherwise, it will be rather hot, windy, and humid with highs climbing well into the 90s.

A third chance for strong to severe thunderstorms comes along on Monday, with chances increasing the further south and east you go into KELOLAND. We’ll also remain rather breezy with highs in the 80s.

Rain is likely on Tuesday as enhanced moisture via what’s left of Cristobal and a departing frontal boundary impact the region. The second half of the work week, however, is cooler and mainly dry.