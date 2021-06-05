Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, June 5

Significant heat will remain in place through the weekend, with little relief in sight in the form of cooler weather or much rain at all.

Another round of record high temperatures will be in jeopardy for your Saturday, with an oppressively hot air mass still in place thanks to high pressure. Though there will be a breeze, it’s a southerly wind, which will do next to nothing to take the edge off the heat.

Highs climb into the mid/upper 90s, with low 100s possible along the James and Missouri River valleys.

Much of the region stays clear as we go into the night, though we may have a few showers toward the Black Hills. Lows don’t fall all that far down the thermometer, with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

Yet another hot day is on the way for the second half of the weekend. Mid to upper 90s are possible once more along and east of the Missouri River, but 80s attempt to make a brief appearance to the west. A few evening storms are possible in eastern and SE KELOLAND.

More 90s are on the way as we start the new work week, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible toward the west. The same rules apply on Tuesday, though 80s make another appearance to the west.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible by the second half of the week, though coverage may be a bit scattered on Wednesday. Thursday’s chances are a bit better, especially later in the day and East River. We’ll dry out by Friday afternoon.