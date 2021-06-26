Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, June 26

As we go into the final weekend of the month, we’ll have a rare chance for rainfall across much of the region.

With that said, however, the aforementioned rain chance has two problems: One, it’s scattered in nature across much of the region. Two, rain totals won’t be all that impressive. Regardless, it’s rain all the same…so we’ll take what we can get.

Highs for the day struggle to get much above the low 80s on the high end of the scale, with a northerly breeze helping keep temperatures in check.

A few more showers and the occasional thunderstorm will be possible as we head into the night, but much of the overnight time frame should stay more dry than not. Lows fall into the 50s to low 60s.

Another chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms will come along as we go into the second half of the weekend. Again, rain totals will depend on where these showers and storms fire up, with amounts ranging from a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Highs range in the 70s to the west to low 80s further east.

Shower chances may linger into the start of next week, with a few storms also possible along the way.

As we close the month of June and go into the first days of July, temperatures gradually climb back up the thermometer. Along the way, rain chances become more and more scarce.