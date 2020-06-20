Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, June 20: Showers & Storms Possible as Summer Begins

Some showers and even a few storms are possible this morning in eastern and SE KELOLAND this morning. Otherwise, it’s a mainly quiet start to the day as we get ready to usher in the summer season at 4:43 pm CDT/3:33 pm MDT today.

Temperatures will hover near or just below average for this time of year in the upper 70s to low 80s with a generally light breeze.

Later in the day and into the first part of the night, we run the risk for some showers and thunderstorms in central and east-central KELOLAND.

Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail acting as the main concerns with any storm. Beyond this, overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Father’s Day will feature a bit of a warm-up, but it’ll also have another chance form some showers and thunderstorms…a few of which may be severe.

This time, the risk for severe weather migrates southeastward through South Dakota.

Additional showers and storms are likely on Monday as another system moves through KELOLAND. Temperatures, however, take a bit of a step backward following the passage of a cold front.

The midweek outlook, overall, is rather pleasant with seasonable temperatures and a generally calm wind as well. By the end of the week and into the start of the weekend, however, we may need to keep an eye on a new chance for some showers and thunderstorms.