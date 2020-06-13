Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, June 13: Mainly Dry This Weekend; Hot to Start Next Week

A weekend warm-up is on the way, and this is just the beginning of another stretch of hot weather on the way.

High pressure to our east and low pressure to our west will create a breezy day today, but much of the day should at least be dry through much of KELOLAND. Temperatures should easily climb into the upper 80s and even into the low 90s at times.

The exception to the rule will be out west, where a few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible in western KELOLAND through the first part of the night, but the east should remain quiet.

Windy conditions take over on Sunday, with gusts approaching and exceeding 40 mph at times. Beyond the blustery weather, we’ll remain mainly dry with a chance to see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms at times.

Hot weather grips KELOLAND on Monday and doesn’t let go for a while. Beyond a rather isolated storm, much of the day is dry and breezy with temperatures climbing well into the 90s across the board.

We’ll remain hot through at least the middle part of the week, with highs holding in the 90s. A few areas may even approach the century mark.

A cold front will travel through the region later in the week, sending shower and thunderstorm chances through KELOLAND along the way. More importantly, relief from the well above average temperatures will come along with the passage of this front.