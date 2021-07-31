Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, July 31

Dense fog will be an issue in SE KELOLAND as we go through the morning. Please be careful if you must be out and about.

This fog may be slow to get out of her, but when it does it’ll be replaced with low level smoke. A cold front will move into the area later today and potentially spark a few showers later in the afternoon, but this is mainly a dry front as it goes through the area.

In its wake, we’ll try to get some of this smoke out of here as our winds shift and help get it out of here. Until then, be mindful of how long you’re outside.

Highs climb into the low to mid 80s across much of KELOLAND.

Beyond some West River haze, we’ll gradually clear out as we go through the night. This will allow temperatures to fall into the 50s in several areas, though low 60s are still possible. Regardless, it’ll be a generally calm and seasonable night.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with less smoke in the atmosphere (Temporarily, at least) and more sunshine. Highs hold in the low to mid 80s with a nice northerly breeze.

Dry weather holds steady more often than not as we go through the first half of the work week, though rain does make an appearance West River later in the day on Wednesday. Along the way, we’ll also have to deal with smoke coming back into the picture.

Showers and a few storms are possible East River by Thursday into Thursday night with our next system continuing to make its move eastward. We’ll try to keep this more active weather pattern in place as we go into the weekend with another chance for rain by then.