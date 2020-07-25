Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, July 25: Hot and Humid Today; Dry and Comfortable Next Week

Our hot and humid run of weather will continue for at least one more day.

Showers and storms to the east this morning will slowly push out of the region. In its wake, another round of hot and humid weather will grip the majority of KELOLAND. A Heat Advisory is in effect through the afternoon and evening, as heat indices may reach and exceed 100 to 105 degrees. Please take all necessary precautions if you must be outside today.

Otherwise, we’ll go through the afternoon with dry conditions at first before another round of showers and thunderstorms fires up later in the day.

A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail being the main concerns.

Temperatures climb back into the 90s one more time across KELOLAND.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible through the evening and into the night, especially east of the Missouri River. Once again, a few storms may be strong to severe in intensity.

We’ll have another uncomfortably warm night, with lows in the low to mid 70s in many areas.

The further north you go in the region on Sunday, the more likely you are to remain dry. South of I-90, however, we’ll keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms in place. Considering how dry parts of SE and SW KELOLAND have been, this isn’t a bad thing.

Temperatures take a step backward into the 80s across the board.

High pressure takes over for the first half of next week. Much of KELOLAND should remain dry through Tuesday with comfortable conditions. Highs hold in the 80s through both Monday and Tuesday.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in central South Dakota on Wednesday, but much of the region should stay dry beyond that. Thursday and Friday are also mainly dry and seasonable. A few storms may be the exception to the rule in western KELOLAND on Friday.