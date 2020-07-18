Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, July 18th: Dangerous Heat SE; Storms Possible Later Today & Early Next Week

We’re talking about a lot of heat and humidity today, especially in southeastern parts of KELOLAND.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect today for SE KELOLAND, as heat index values may reach and even exceed 110 degrees during the day. If you must be outside today, please take all necessary precautions by taking frequent breaks, staying hydrated, and limiting outdoor activity to the morning or evening.

Beyond this, much of the day should remain mainly dry with highs climbing well into the 90s at times. A few evening thunderstorms are possible in SE KELOLAND.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible going into the first part of the night, with a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather. All modes of severe weather conditions are on the table with any storm that pops up, so stay weather aware.

Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 60s along and east river. West river locations may get into the upper 50s.

We may see a few storms on Sunday in central and western parts of KELOLAND, but those chances are on the lower side of the scale. Much of the day is dry and cooler with highs in the 80s across the board.

The first half of next week will feature a daily chance for some showers and thunderstorms. We’ll start in the low to mid 80s on Monday before warming up in to the upper 80s and low 90s by Wednesday.

Late week temperatures continue the uphill climb, with highs reaching the mid 90s by the end of the week.