Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, July 17

As we head into the weekend, a change of pace is on the way…one that will not be beneficial in the long run.

Though we do have the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, especially in central and western KELOLAND, East River locations stay mainly dry. Any storm that pops up, though, may become strong to severe to the west, with a Marginal Risk for severe weather in place.

Highs climb into the 90s West River, while East River locations hold in the 80s.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible in southern KELOLAND as we go into the night, but the overall trend will be a drier one as we head toward Sunday. Lows fall into the 60s.

Beyond some isolated showers on Sunday, we’re dry and warmer for the second half of the weekend. 90s hold steady to the west and begin to push eastward. 80s hold steady for a little while longer to the east.

Much of the next work week can be described in two words: Hot and dry.

A large ridge of high pressure over Colorado and Wyoming will strengthen and assert its influence eastward as we head through midweek, keeping dry air in place and increasing the heat as we go along.

Highs start in the upper 80s/low 90s on Monday before 90s take over across the region by Wednesday.

By late week, we may see some locations toe the line of 100 degrees once more, effectively erasing any progress we made with the rain we’ve seen over the last ten days.