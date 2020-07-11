Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, July 11: Wonderful Weather this Weekend; Storms Return Next Week

Following a rather active week in weather, we have a very nice change of pace on the way as we head into the weekend.

High pressure will move into KELOLAND over the course of the day, giving us ample amounts of sunshine and a brisk northwesterly breeze. The latter will help keep dew points in check, so we’ll be able to enjoy a comfortable and seasonable day with highs in the low to mid 80s across much of the state.

Winds calm down tonight, and skies remain clear. The end result is a very comfortable night with lows in the 50s across much of KELOLAND. A few low 60s are possible in the SE and central parts of the region, but that’s about it.

Beyond an isolated evening shower or thunderstorms in SW KELOLAND, much of Sunday is also looking pretty good. Sunshine holds steady, but temperatures do climb back up the thermometer a bit. We may see a few low 90s west river, while east river locations hold in the low to mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms come back into the picture by the start of next week. A few storms may be strong to severe, especially in the evening and in eastern KELOLAND.

A daily chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will remain in place through much of the upcoming work week.

Of the days between Tuesday and Friday, it appears as if Tuesday holds the best overall chance to see some showers and thunderstorms.