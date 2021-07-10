Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, July 10

We’ll get off to a bit of a bumpy start to the weekend, but it’s a small price to pay considering what we get in return.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially the further south and east you go, as we go through your Saturday. A few storms may pack an extra punch, but the overall severe threat is lower than Thursday and Friday.

Highs hold in the 70s south and east, where cloud cover is more stubborn, with 80s north and west.

Some more showers are possible early on as we go into the night, especially in SE KELOLAND. The rest of the area, however, begins the clearing process that takes us into the second half of the weekend.

Lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s across much of the region.

We’ll have more sunshine in place for the second half of the weekend, as we get a chance to catch our breath from several consecutive days of much-needed rainfall. Highs climb into the 80s across the board, with low 80s to the east and upper 80s West River.

High pressure holds steady for your Monday as well, and we’ll warm up a bit more as well. Highs climb into the 90s West River, while East River locations hold in the 80s once more.

Tuesday is another nice day overall, but another chance for rain arrives by Wednesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible across the region for your midweek outlook, but like we’ve said…we need all the rain we can get.

East River locations dry out toward the end of the work week, while a few more rain chances try to hang around along and west of the Missouri River valley. Near to above average temperatures stick around during this time.