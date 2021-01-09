Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, January 9

Foggy conditions will kick things off once again as we go into the weekend. Be mindful of poor visibility as you go about the start of your day…especially East River.

A weak disturbance will try to make its presence known today, and while not everyone will see something there is the chance for a few rain and snow showers. Mixing is more likely in central and NE KELOLAND, while flurries are possible to the west.

Highs climb into the low to mid 30s across much of the region, though upper 20s/low 30s are possible along and east of I-29.

With cloud cover in place, lows won’t fall too far down the thermometer this time around. We’ll also remain mainly dry with lows in the low to mid 20s. Upper teens are possible out west.

30s hold steady once more on Sunday, though this is more likely for East River locations dur to more clod cover and some morning fog. West River locations, however, get in on more sunshine…so they should reach the 40s.

Sunshine attempts to move into the picture for the start of the next work and school week. High pressure keeps the region dry, and an associated ridge will help usher in warmer temperatures through the middle of the week.

40s and 50s are likely from Tuesday through Thursday after a marginally cooler day on Monday.

A few rain and snow showers are possible late on Wednesday and into Thursday, but the system in question is rather moisture-starved. In a similar manner to Saturday, not everyone will see something. Cooler temperatures attempt to return by next weekend.