Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, January 4: Warm but turning windy

The light snow that flew through KELOLAND was followed by some cooler air, allowing temperatures to drop into the single digits in northern South Dakota this morning. But with abundant sunshine we’ll get rid of those.

Today will be partly to mostly sunny across KELOLAND, and we’ll have a gentle southerly breeze. It will be another warmer than normal day, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s East River – and sharply warmer in the west, where highs will be in the 40s, or even to 55 degrees in Rapid City.

Tonight we’ll see a front dragged through with unusually strong winds. We expect northwest winds of 20-35 mph, gusting in excess of 40 mph in northern, central, and western KELOLAND. The strong winds will continue through the morning hours tomorrow.

Sunday will be sunny but windy, and warmer. Highs will be about ten degrees above normal, in the upper 30s East River, to the low 40s in the west. Westerly winds will below at 20-35 mph with higher gusts, and the strongest winds will occur during the morning and slowly diminish during the afternoon hours.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and we’ve kept a chance of snow flurries – little or no accumulation – in the forecast for SE KELOLAND. Temperatures will remain mild, in the 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little cooler, in the 20s east to the 30s west.

The approach of cold air from the north looks to occur through the middle of the week, with some single digit mornings. We’ll put a chance of snowfall in the west on Wednesday, and eastern KELOLAND on Wednesday night and Thursday. Currently it looks like a couple-inch type event. Highs will fall back near normal in eastern KELOLAND as a result. Friday looks much colder, with highs in the single digits in the north to the teens in the south. Rapid City, as always, warmer.