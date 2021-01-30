Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, January 30

Patchy dense fog will be a problem across portions of KELOLAND as we start the day, especially in central and NW KELOLAND where a dense fog advisory is in effect through the morning.

Our attention then turns to a system that will move through the area today. While this isn’t a moisture-rich system, temperature profiles will be what makes this tricky. With warmer air aloft and near/below freezing air at the surface, freezing drizzle is a concern through the morning and into the afternoon.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of north-central and eastern KELOLAND through midnight tonight for the potential to see up to a tenth of an inch of ice. If you must be out and about today, please be careful and give yourself extra time to get where you need to be safely.

Highs will struggle to get above freezing East River today, and those that get above freezing won’t do so by much. West River locations, however, are noticeably warmer with highs in the mid 30s/low 40s.

Our system will depart as we go into the night, with precipitation gradually ending as we go toward and beyond midnight. Some light snow is possible as temperatures fall below freezing, with an inch or less of snow expected. With that said, slick spots on the roads are still possible, so continue to exercise caution on the roads.

Lows tonight fall into the teens and low 20s.

Some breaks in the cloud cover come along by Sunday with a ridge of high pressure attempting to develop in the region. This will help temperatures climb a bit higher into the 30s in many areas East River, while West River locations get further into the 40s.

The next work and school week gets off to a rather pleasant start with a decent amount of sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs climb into the mid 30s East River to upper 40s out west.

Tuesday is also looking good, but all eyes then go to Wednesday and Thursday as we watch a developing area of low pressure move into the region. How this low evolves and where it tracks will heavily dictate who sees what and where the bulk of the moisture goes. Right now, it’s too early to talk about totals, but there is at least a better chance for snow rather than ice.

Below average temperatures come crashing into the region behind this system as we close next week and go into the first weekend of February.