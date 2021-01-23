Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, January 23

Wintry weather is on the way as we go into the start of the weekend, especially the further south and east you go.

Winter weather advisories are in place along I-90 rom Chamberlain to Worthington and on I-29 from the Watertown area to Lincoln County through Saturday evening. This advisory is also in place for portion of SW Minnesota, NW Iowa, and east-central KELOLAND.

Snow will linger through much of the day in portions of southern and eastern KELOLAND, with light to moderate snow possible during this time. Total accumulations of 2-4” are possible in the advisory area, with localized higher amounts possible in Minnesota.

While it will be breezy at times, it won’t be anywhere near as windy as our blizzard a little while ago. With that said, we’ll still have to deal with a little bit of drifting at times. Please be careful through the night if you must be out and about.

Sunday will feature a nice break with high pressure building into the region.

Another system will try to make itself known on Monday, but the trend keeps this low to our south. As a result, we should stay mainly dry and quiet beyond a few southern flurries.

Our next system arrives by Tuesday into Wednesday, which may bring some light snow into southern and SE parts of KELOLAND. Otherwise, we have a quiet midweek outlook the further north and west you go.

Warmer temperatures come back by the end of the month and into the very beginning of February.

Expect temperatures to climb into the 20s East River and low/mid 30s West River for your Saturday.

Lows tonight fall into the low to mid teens across much of the area, though some single digit lows are possible in eastern and NE parts of KELOLAND.

Highs on Sunday only reach the teens in NE KELOLAND, while the rest of the region ranges in the 20s to low 30s.

Cold weather lingers through the first half of next week, but we’ll try to warm up by the end of the month.