Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, January 2: Above Average Temperatures Hold Steady

Dense fog will continue to linger in eastern KELOLAND through the morning, so be sure to take extra caution if you’re out and about today…especially along and east of I-29.

Beyond this, much of the day is pretty quiet beyond a bit of a breeze at times through the afternoon. Highs may struggle to get out of the low to mid 30s East River, while West River locations climb into the 40s with more sunshine.

High pressure keeps things quiet through the rest of the day and into the night. With that said, we may see another round of fog tonight and into early Sunday morning in eastern KELOLAND.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid teens East River and the 20s West River.

Fog will be slow to depart where it sets up shop, but we should be able to get in on a decent day by Sunday afternoon. Highs likely hold in the 30s once more to the east where snow pack holds steady. We’ll see 40s and low 50s once more to the west.

Monday will likely be the pick day of the week with more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures to the east. Highs to the west hold steady.

A trough of low pressure will move through KELOLAND by the middle of the week. Snow showers are possible late on Tuesday to the west, with chances migrating eastward into the day on Wednesday. This isn’t an impressive system, with an inch or less of snow expected.

Beyond that, we’ll remain pretty quiet through next weekend with near to above average temperatures holding steady.