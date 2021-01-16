Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, January 16

While the weekend gets off to a dry start, cloud cover will keep grey skies in place…especially for East River locations. West River locations, however, may be more fortunate.

This cloud cover will help keep temperatures in check and close to average for this time of year, with highs in the 20s along and east of I-29. 30’s pop up a bit to the west toward the river, while 40s are expected West River with more sunshine in place.

Winds remain generally calm as we go into the night thanks to high pressure. With cloud cover still in place to the east, we won’t cool down all that much. With that said, lows across KELOLAND still range in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Cloud cover remains rather stubborn across eastern KELOLAND on Sunday. While West River locations have some sunshine at first, cloud cover will build ahead of a clipper system that arrives later in the evening.

Highs climb into the 30s across the region East River, with 40s to the west.

Rain and snow showers are possible to the west later in the evening on Sunday, with snow shower chances moving further east as we go into Monday. While snow totals aren’t all that impressive, it may still be disruptive for your commute.

A few snow showers are possible on Tuesday, but chances are rather slim at this time.

Warmer temperatures hold steady through the middle of the week, but a late-week cold front will usher in a change by the end of the week.

Near to below average temperature make a rare appearance this month as we close the extended outlook.