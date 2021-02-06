Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, February 6

The extended forecast in one word: Cold.

The extended forecast in more than one word:

Some light snow showers are possible this morning as a quick little system streaks southeastward through KELOLAND. Light accumulation totals of around an inch are possible, especially along and south of I-90 and along the Missouri River.

Beyond this, we’ll have a generally quiet but somewhat breezy day with highs in the single digits above zero East River and low/mid teens West River. Wind chill values will fall well below zero during the day.

A wind chill advisory is in effect through midday Sunday for northern and NE KELOLAND as well as eastern KELOLAND from Moody County up to Roberts County along I-29.

Wind chill values in the advisory area may drop as low as -20 to -30 degrees at times. Frostbite can occur in these conditions in as little as 15 to 30 minutes. If you don’t have to be outside, stay indoors. Otherwise, bundle up and limit all outdoor time.

Overnight lows will fall well below zero across much of KELOLAND. The one saving grace keeping some areas from going too far into a freefall will be an increase in cloud cover where snow will attempt to develop by daybreak on Sunday.

Light snow is possible on Sunday, especially along the Missouri River Valley and in areas along/south of I-90. Otherwise, it’s another cold day across the board with highs in the single digits above zero.

While it won’t be too windy on Monday, it’ll remain very cold with highs in the single digits East River to the low teens West River.

Temperatures try to “warm up” slightly by the middle of next week. This will be our best chance to get into the double digits above zero before cold air gets ready to reload once more.

The late week outlook also holds a chance to see some snow by Thursday into Friday. Keep an eye out for updates on your late week forecast.

By Valentine’s Day weekend, we’ll be back at square one with frigid conditions in place once more.