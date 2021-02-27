Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, February 27

We’re in the final weekend of meteorological winter, but it seems like wintry conditions for some won’t go away without a fight.

After a quiet start to the day, cloud cover will increase ahead of our next weather maker later in the day. We’ll start with a rain/snow chance across central and southern KELOLAND before we watch as this transitions to all snow overnight.

Highs climb into the 40s across much of the region, though we may see a few pockets of 30s to the west and in the NE corner of KELOLAND.

Moderate snow is expected at times in SE KELOLAND overnight and into Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect through Sunday morning for portions of that area, with a winter storm watch in effect from the Sioux Falls area extending NE into Marshall and Worthington.

The x-factor will be where localized banding sets up shop. Where this occurs will heavily dictate who sees amounts greater than 4”. Regardless, be careful if you must be out and about later tonight and into Sunday morning.

Overnight lows fall into the teens to low 20s.

Some snow may linger into early Sunday morning before we gradually clear out for the second half of the weekend. It’ll be cooler compared to the first half of the weekend, with highs in the low/mid 30s toward I-29 and upper 30s/low 40s West River.

Once we get through Sunday, it’s generally smooth sailing as we go into the next work and school week. March comes in like a lamb this time around, though it’ll be chilly at first. Cooler temperatures hold steady East River for one more day, while we warm up to the west.

Above average temperatures and dry conditions arrive on Tuesday and stick around through the rest of the extended forecast…so whatever snow we see this weekend won’t last much beyond the middle of the week.