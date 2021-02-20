Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, February 20

We’ll get off to a pretty decent start to the weekend, especially when you look at the thermometer.

Though highs should remain below freezing across eastern KELOLAND, especially near and east of I-29, it’s still a continuation of something we’ve been waiting for: A warm-up.

Closer to and west of the Missouri River, we’ll see 30s and 40s pop up for daytime highs. Sunnier skies start the day, but cloud cover will increase as we head later into the evening.

A developing area of low pressure will make its move on Saturday night, sending a chance for some precipitation our way. Most of this should remain as snow, though some icing is possible in portions of eastern and NE KELOLAND at first. Take care if you must head out overnight and into early Sunday morning.

Overnight lows fall into the teens to low/mid 20s.

Some snow will linger on Sunday, especially in eastern and SE KELOLAND. Snow totals of around an inch are possible, with localized higher amounts not out of the question as some banding may occur.

Highs climb into the 30s East River, with more widespread 40s West River.

One of the warmest days we’ve seen in quite some time should arrive on Monday. While we’ll have to deal with some breezy conditions, it’ll be a small price to pay for highs in the mid/upper 40s East River to the mid/upper 50s West River. Tuesday may not be as warm, but we’ll still remain well above average for this time of year.

A few rain/snow showers are possible in western KELOLAND by late Tuesday into Wednesday, but the rest of the long-range outlook stays mainly quiet. Temperatures do take another step backward into the 30s and 40s, but it’ll still be a nice way to coast into the end of the month.