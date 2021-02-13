Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, February 13

While a light at the end of this cold tunnel we have been in begins to form in the long-range outlook, we still have a ways to go before we get there.

A few morning snow showers are possible in SW and SE portions of KELOLAND through the morning, but activity should diminish as we head toward midday.

The main focus of the day (And the weekend, for that matter) will be the very cold conditions in place. Highs across the region will struggle to get above zero despite partly to mostly sunny skies.

Though winds won’t be too strong, it won’t take much for wind chill values to drop into the double digits below zero.

Various wind chill headlines are in place this weekend, including a wind chill warning from later this evening through midday Sunday for much of northern and eastern KELOLAND. Wind chill values may drop as low as -40 degrees, which could cause frostbite to occur in as little as 10 minutes.

Wind chill watches remain in effect through Tuesday morning, as cold weather is very slow to depart.

Overnight lows tonight, even without the wind chill, will fall to dangerously low levels.

Valentine’s Day on Sunday will be one of the coldest we’ve seen in a while, with highs failing to reach zero in many areas. Again, wind chills will be dangerously low at times.

We’ll start the new work and school week with a chance to get above zero in central and western KELOLAND, while the east struggles to reach zero once more. All the while, we’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies.

One more single-digit day East River is in store on Tuesday, while West River locations get into the double digits.

By the second half of the week, portions of KELOLAND East River will have a chance to see double digit highs for the first time in over a week. All the while, this cold and dry air mass will keep activity to a minimum.