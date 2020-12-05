Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, December 5: Dry and Mild into Next Week

Just like the work week, this weekend should shape up to be a winner from start to finish.

High pressure will keep sunshine in place across KELOLAND with highs climbing into the mid/upper 40s East River and low/mid 50s West River.

Dry and calm conditions stick around tonight, allowing lows to drop well into the low 20s, especially East River. To the west, we may remain in the mid to upper 20s.

Above average temperatures hold steady into Sunday, along with ample amounts of sunshine. Highs hold in the 40s along and east of the Missouri River. Out west, however, we could see mid to upper 50s.

40s hold their ground East River as we start the next work and school week, while 50s take over to the west once more. All the while, we remain dry.

Unseasonable warmth really kicks up a few notches by the middle of the week. Highs by Wednesday should easily climb into the mid 50s East River and into the 60s out west. A few records may be challenged during this time.

Noticeably cooler temperatures come back in a hurry toward the end of next week. By Friday, highs will be back in the mid 30s. While this is certainly cooler, it’s still a bit above average for this time of year.

Much of the long range outlook stays dry, though there are a few non-zero chances for some rain and snow showers by Friday.