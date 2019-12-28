Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, December 28: Icing and snowing

The winter storm is well underway, and travel impacts are being felt across the KELOLAND region. Snow has already become widespread with the first surge of energy, and there is a lot more coming our way tomorrow into Monday.

An Ice Storm Warning has been posted for portions of southwest Minnesota due to the expectation of a significant coating of ¼’ to ½” of ice. Travel should be considered hazardous if possible at all. We are especially concerned about a heavy coating of ice, because we are forecasting very strong winds Sunday into Monday in that area, and that could cause infrastructure problems.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect into Monday morning. The warning is posted for most of KELOLAND except for Rapid City and the west – where amounts of snowfall will be less than we will see in central and NE South Dakota. Pine Ridge has been added to the Winter Storm Warning. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND are under a Winter Weather Advisory, because the weekend is likely to start with significant rain, freezing, and icing, followed by snowfall as strong winds cool the area down late in the weekend with snowfall on top of the ice.

We continue to forecast significant snowfall totals. Many areas north and west of Sioux Falls could see a foot or more of snowfall from this wet, slow-moving winter storm.

Today we will see rain coming in from the south. There could be a break in the activity in south central and SE South Dakota after the first burst of energy passes, and then a resumption when the next wave comes in. Temperatures will remain cool enough to support freezing rain in SE KELOLAND and widespread snowfall in the rest of the region.

Snowfall will really add up. Highs on Saturday will be a few degrees either side of freezing. Fortunately the winds will be fairly tame in eastern KELOLAND, though NW winds will be strong in western South Dakota.

On Sunday, Sioux Falls and SE South Dakota will see a mix of rain and snow change to all-snow as the winds pick up speed. We do have some concerns about that because we are likely to have a coating of ice on the roads, trees, and maybe even powerlines in SW Minnesota into portions of NW Iowa – maybe even parts of SE South Dakota. The remainder of KELOLAND will see significant amounts of snowfall as snowfall rates pick up, and northerly winds become strong. We remain concerned that there will be blizzard conditions in central and NE South Dakota, because winds could be blowing at 25-40 mph with higher gusts. Sioux Falls will see a changeover to all-snow on Sunday into Monday as the colder air comes in.

Monday we will see the system slow down a bit in intensity, though we still expect to have some snow falling during the day, especially the early part of the day. But we expect that very strong northerly winds will continue to blow, so blowing snow might be an issue. The snow that comes down will be of the wet, heavy variety, and the weight of those flakes may limit the blowing snow potential somewhat.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for New Year’s Eve (Tuesday), with highs in the teens to low 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND, while Rapid City recovers to the 30s. Temperatures should be a little warmer, near or above-normal, from Wednesday (New Year’s Day) through the end of the workweek – although if there is a thick snowpack from weekend snow, that could hold back our attempts to warm back up.