Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, December 26: Light Snow Possible into Sunday; Watching Next Week

Seasonable conditions will stick around through the day, especially East River, thanks to a ridge of high pressure overhead. Patchy fog is possible across portions of the region, and this fog will likely be slow to depart.

Cloud cover will increase through the day and into the night as a quick-hitting disturbance sweeps through the region. We’ll see some light snow develop across the area later tonight through the day on Sunday.

Light accumulation totals of around an inch are expected, but you’ll still want to keep this in mind if you’re headed out and about.

Seasonably chilly weather comes along for much of the upcoming week, with highs ranging in the teens to 20s.

Focus then turns to the middle of the upcoming week, as we continue to monitor the potential for some significant snow across portions of KELOLAND.

The track of this system will be crucial in terms of where the heaviest snow totals are recorded, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates on the midweek outlook.

Highs today climb into the 20s and low 30s East River, while we see 40s to the west.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid teens East River under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Out west, we’ll see 20s. Light snow may develop toward daybreak.

Some snow showers are possible on Sunday, with an inch or less of accumulation expected in many areas. Highs hold in the 20s and 30s.

Near to below average temperatures are on the way in the extended forecast, with a cold start to 2021 in the cards for us.