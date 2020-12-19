Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, December 19: Sunny Saturday, Warmer Sunday

It is an unseasonably warm weekend before Christmas. The weather is good for shopping, travelling, or just about any other outdoor activities you have planned. After a cold start, sunny skies should help Saturday afternoon temperatures to top out five to ten degrees above average, in the mid to upper 30s East River, and the 40s to around 50 in the west.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, but it won’t be as cold as this morning. Lows will be in the 20s with a mostly clear sky as the winds switch to a westerly direction.

Sunday will be as warm or even warmer across KELOLAND, as a westerly breeze pushing temps to the low to mid 40s East River (about 15 degrees above average) to the low 50s West River. Winds will be stronger in western South Dakota.

Monday will also be very warm – but breezy – in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm again, in the low to mid 40s. But an area of low pressure will bring a strong cold front down from the northwest Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There is the possibility of light snowfall (under an inch) with that front Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. But the main feature will be very strong NW winds. Temperatures will actually fall during the day on Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures only in the 27s. So even though snowfall Wednesday morning will be light, there may be some issues due to blowing of the light snow, and possibly a rapid cooling of the pavement.

Christmas Eve Thursday will start cold, with morning lows in the single digits. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and colder than normal, with highs around 20s East River, while western South Dakota will recover to the 30s.

Christmas Day (Friday) will warm back above-normal, with the 30s East River and the 40s in the west.

Temperatures look to remain a few degrees above-normal for the rest of the year. Right now the only disturbance showing up in the models is a possible snowfall for the final weekend (December 26-27).