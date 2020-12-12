Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, December 12: Chillier into Monday; Mainly Dry

While much of the region missed out on flurries yesterday, we won’t miss out on something else today: Cloud cover.

Patchy fog and stubborn cloud cover will kick things off this weekend, though the former does eventually burn off. Due to the cloud cover in place, we’re going to struggle to warm up all that much today.

Out west, we may see some snow showers…though accumulation is expected to be on the lighter side of the scale.

Cloud cover will be slow to depart as we go into the night, which should keep temperatures from falling too far down the thermometer.

Sunnier skies take over on Sunday, but we’ll still have to contend with a little cloud cover at times. Highs respond in kind and climb just a bit further up the thermometer into the mid to upper 30s.

A weak disturbance will make its move by Monday into Tuesday, with cloud cover increasing first on Monday. Colder temperatures also make a brief appearance by day, with highs struggling to get much above the freezing mark.

A few flurries are possible in central and eastern KELOLAND, and a few light snow showers are possible out west. Overall, however, this system runs into a very dry air mass at the surface. As a result, little if anything is expected from this…and we really could use some moisture.

A modest warm-up takes us through the second half of the week, with highs getting back into the 40s by next Thursday and Friday.