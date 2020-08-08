Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, August 8: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight & Sunday; Cooler Monday

We’ve been watching a few strong to severe storms in NW KELOLAND in the early part of the morning, but this activity is expected to depart as we head toward midday.

We’ll have another rather muggy day in place throughout the region, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. High dew points will make it feel rather humid at times, so keep this in mind if you must head out.

Later in the day, we’ll watch northern Nebraska, where strong to severe storms may begin to fire up and move northeastward into southern and southeastern KELOLAND later in the evening.

A “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather is in place for this part of the region. All modes of severe weather are possible.

Beyond the shower and storm threat, it’ll be rather warm with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s across much of the region.

We have another hot and humid day on the way for Sunday. Highs should climb into the upper 80s and low 90s once more.

Later in the evening, we’ll run the risk for another round of showers and thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND.

We’ll cool down and become more comfortable for the first two days of the next work week. Highs through Tuesday may not get above the low 80s.

A gradual warm-up will take us through the second half of the work week. Some storms are possible at times on Wednesday and Thursday, but coverage should remain rather scattered.